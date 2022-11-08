Hotel in Shrewsbury shuts to guests to take in asylum seekers
A hotel in Shrewsbury has closed its doors to the public and is getting ready to welcome asylum seekers instead.
It said it wanted to help people who "desperately need a roof over their head", often from war-torn countries.
The venue also said the temporary arrangement would provide "much-needed investment" for the Shropshire hotel.
Staff expect between 30 and 60 people in the coming months and the hotel said it had worked with local authorities.
In a statement, it said it wanted to make sure the accommodation for people legally seeking asylum was "well-managed and supported appropriately".
But it apologised to other guests whose bookings have now been cancelled and said it had contacted them all to try to help them find alternative places to stay.
It said the move to house asylum seekers would stand it in "good stead for the future, as well as providing continued employment for our staff".
