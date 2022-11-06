Donnington: Plea for wood after bonfire set alight early
- Published
A plea has gone out for materials to save an annual bonfire in Telford after it was set alight a week early.
Pallets were set on fire on Saturday night on Broadoaks Playing Field on Wellington Road, Donnington.
A clean up operation is under way and organisers insist next week's event will still take place.
Mark Mitchell said: "It's not in jeopardy at all - it's going to go ahead 100 per cent."
Mr Mitchell told BBC Radio Shropshire his "heart was pounding" when he arrived at the site to see it ablaze.
"I was scared. The fire service were there. They said look, there's nothing we can do - it's going too much," he said.
Firefighters also told him the site had been as secure as possible.
"They just said, 'it is what it is, you just have to get on with it and hopefully the Telford and Wrekin community gets behind you'," Mr Mitchell added.
He said there had already been lots of people getting in touch to help, along with members of Telford and Wrekin Council.
I’ve spoken to the organisers of Donnington bonfire, we are are working together and are very confident the event will take place as planned.— Shaun Davies 🌹🏴🇬🇧 (@CllrShaunDavies) November 6, 2022
All is in hand and Cllr Jim Lavery is linked into the work taking place
The great community event is saved!
Pallets must be "pure" with no paint or anything on and can be dropped off at the site.
"It's going to be hard but the ashes are being got up and we going to start building this afternoon," he said.
The bonfire will take place on 12 November, with entry from 16:00 GMT.
