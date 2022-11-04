Chemical Lane in Stoke-on-Trent remained 'Chemical Lake'
A road closed by flooding has "totally stopped passing trade" one business owner has said.
Chemical Lane in Stoke-on-Trent closed on 27 October and is expected to remain closed until 17 November, Staffordshire County Council said.
Lindsay Potts from B&K Timber said her staff were coming to work in "wellies and waders".
Traders believe drains filled with mud and earth from the railway bank is causing the flooding.
National Rail and Severn Trent Water have been contacted for comment.
"It has stopped people coming down, the water is blocked at both ends now, so from a business point of view we are not getting people down paying," Ms Potts said.
Mobile Applications Limited's managing director, Stuart Dixs told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he and other business owners had been out in the past to empty the drains, but said it soon built back up.
"Nobody uses a road sweeper around here, so it just gets worse. The pumping station is at least two foot deep in mud at the moment," Mr Dixs said.
"We've been down here for 23 years and complained every year and every year we complain to the council and MP's and nothing is done about it," he added.
"They are going to rename it soon to Chemical Lake and we'll hire out for narrow boat moorings - its terrible."
Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said highways teams were onsite last week and again this week with "a gulley clearing vehicle to try to alleviate flood water".
"This road is liable to flooding, particularly after severe heavy rain and permanent signs are in place to advise of this. We are working towards a longer-term solution when resources allow," Mr Williams added.
