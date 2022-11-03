Deer to be culled at Attingham Park as bovine TB confirmed
A section of a deer herd in Shropshire is to be culled after cases of bovine tuberculosis were confirmed.
The National Trust said the deer park at its Attingham site, near Shrewsbury, would for now be shut during mornings.
Park staff have been working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency and Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to limit the infection spreading.
It is found in cattle but can also affect other livestock and wildlife.
The deer park at the visitor site will open to visitors from 13:00 GMT on weekdays in the coming weeks.
A spokesperson for the site said: "Please be assured we are doing all we can to look after the long-term health and welfare of the deer herd.
"Our aim is to have a bTB free herd and then increase the number of deer again in the future."
The risk of infection in humans is very low for the vast majority of the population, the government has said.
