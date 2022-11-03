Shropshire: Cancer fundraising for hit and run victim's mum
Fundraisers for the treatment of a cancer patient whose son was killed in a hit and run last year say the family "deserves every chance available".
Louise Bristow from Shropshire has been told she may have just three months to live.
People are raising money for alternative medication for her kidneys so she can restart chemotherapy.
Friend Jayne Smallman said it was about helping make memories in the time available.
Ms Bristow, 49, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in late 2018 after a routine smear test. After a hysterectomy in January 2019, she was declared cancer free.
But cancer returned in September 2020.
The following year she lost her youngest son Dylan Price when he was hit by a vehicle on the B4385 near Bishop's Castle. Nobody has been charged over the death of Dylan, who was killed the day before his 18th birthday.
It was later found a man had sent messages under a fake name to Mrs Bristow's family, falsely claiming he had something to do with the death. He pleaded guilty to two counts of sending malicious communications.
"The mental stress of this and the subsequent police investigations, hoax confessions and inquests takes its toll on Lou and her physical and psychological strength to fight this illness," Ms Smallman said.
Fundraisers hope to pay about £500 to £600 per month for medicine that can improve her kidney function.
"You can't put a price on someone's health and the memories it can help them make in whatever time they have left," Ms Smallman said.
Strangers have donated to a Go Fund Me page and have reached out to Ms Bristow with similar stories and experiences.
"I'm overwhelmed with everyone's generosity," she wrote on the fundraising site.
Ms Smallman said her friend remained positive throughout challenges and was "simply beautiful, with just the most infectious smile".
