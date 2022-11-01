Car parking to be improved with extra 270 spaces in Telford
Housing estates parking is to be improved over the next two years with a £750,000 funding boost.
An extra 260 parking spaces in areas including Malinslee, Dawley Bank, Brookside, Dawley and Aqueduct, in Shropshire, is being created.
170 have already been built, with 85 to be created by the end of the year.
Residents have welcomed the move to ease parking problems on estates designed when car use was lower, Telford & Wrekin Council said.
Engineers are currently assessing additional sites, it added.
Councillor Lee Carter said: "A number of estates were designed at a time when most households had just one car.
"Although we will never be able to solve the problem on every estate, we are doing what we can to invest and balancing the need to make things better for residents while preserving green spaces."
