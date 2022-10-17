Rebecca Steer: Family of hit and run victim thank community
The family of a woman killed in a hit and run crash has thanked the local community for its support.
Rebecca Steer, 22, was killed on 9 October in Oswestry, Shropshire, after a vehicle mounted a kerb in the early hours.
Her family said the community had provided them with "strength" since their loss.
"The kindness shown to our family and for Becca is truly extraordinary," her parents said in a statement.
They added: "We would like to pass on our sincere thanks and overwhelming gratitude for the compassion and support shown to us following the tragic death of our daughter."
A provisional trial date of 11 April 2023 has been set for Stephen McHugh, 27, charged with murder.
He is also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with a pedestrian injured on 9 October.
