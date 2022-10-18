Shropshire: Fears over funding for youth training projects
A charity has said it fears for the future of projects supporting vulnerable young people in Shropshire.
The IN2 Training programme has helped those aged between 15 and 24 who are not in education, employment or training, to build confidence and develop new skills.
It has been run by the charity Landau since 2019 with funding from the European Social Fund.
However, as a result of the UK leaving the EU, money will run out in March.
"There is a lot of uncertainty at the moment about what available funding there might be to continue this programme and the fantastic work it enables partners to deliver to support young people, " said Phil Taylor, Landau's chief operator.
Niko Dobraczynski, 17, who moved to Telford from Poland at the age of 11, has been supported by the Futures Programme which was developed by Joe Lockley at Bright Star Boxing Academy with funding from IN2.
He said: "When I first moved, I had no one and no language and it was hard to communicate.
"I started being aggressive and getting into trouble and taking drugs. Then, my teacher put me in touch with Joe at Bright Star Boxing."
'Changed mindset'
He added: "Being part of the Futures Programme helped me change my mindset.
"I started turning up to school, getting better results and making better relationships with people and I've even gone on to achieve a Level 2 Electrical Apprenticeship and gain an achievement award for that work."
Within the last three years, the Telford-based charity says it has supported more than 1,300 young people by funding more than 360 different programmes to help them re-engage with education.
Mr Taylor added: "The people benefitting from this support are the ones who need it most. They are vulnerable, often face multiple barriers to learning and are furthest from the job market."
