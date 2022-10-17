Telford food bank funding boost as demand soars by a third
Food banks have been handed £90,000 by Telford and Wrekin Council after demand soared by more than a third.
Telford Crisis Support, which works to help people in crisis across the borough, said the current level of need was "unprecedented".
The organisation said many of those asking for help were in work but still unable to make ends meet.
And despite the funding boost, members of the public are also being asked to continue donating food and cash.
Telford Crisis Support operations manager, Simon Lellow said: "It's heart-breaking the calls we are getting and often our staff come off the phone in tears.
"This is no longer a cost of living crisis, it's a cost of subsistence crisis and it's unprecedented. People have been cutting back for some time - buying less, going for the cheapest option, batch cooking - and they simply cannot cut back any more.
"My plea is for people to come together like they did during Covid and help their neighbours. Every food donation will benefit someone in their community. But we are so much more than a food bank, and we also urgently need cash donations."
In 2020, Telford Crisis Support provided 90,000 meals - but has supplied 135,000 meals already this year. By the end of the year, it expects to have given out about 167,000.
The charity said volunteer drivers clocked up an average of 500 miles a week delivering food parcels, and appealed to businesses for one-off or regular cash donations, or even to consider sponsoring a delivery van.
The council said it was providing funding on top of the £90,000 to Newport Food Bank and Dawley Christian Centre.
Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for communities, said: "It is devastating that so many people in our borough are struggling to afford the basics.
"As a co-operative council we are committed to funding charitable organisations, but they still need your help with donations and every pound will benefit someone in Telford and Wrekin."
Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council offers food parcels after 17:00 during the week and at weekends.
Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Raj Mehta is chair of the charity and said: "If everyone could donate even one tin of beans from their food shop it will make a huge difference to people living in their community."
