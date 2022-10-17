Shropshire fire crews deliver engines in Ukraine war convoy
- Published
A team of firefighters have completed their trip to deliver fire engines and equipment to emergency services in Ukraine.
Two engines formed part of 10 vehicles which were taken on a 1,500-mile journey to the war-torn country.
They travelled in convoy alongside other firefighters from Britain as part of FireAid4Ukraine.
In total, the charity has now delivered 70 vehicles and tonnes of kit since the war started earlier this year.
"It was a fantastic and humbling experience and will stay with me for the rest of my life," said area manager Adam Matthews.
The crew of six volunteers left Shrewsbury fire station on 6 October, to embark on the trip and meet a team of 35 firefighters from across the UK.
A 7.5 tonne lorry packed with 110 sets of protective equipment and six electrical saws from fire stations in Shropshire also formed part of the convoy.
In Kent, on the way to meet the ferry out of the UK, the crews were greet with applause, cheers and car horn beeps from supporters.
Throughout their journey through France, Germany and Poland, the team stayed at fire stations, gyms and exhibition centres.
"The hospitality throughout the whole trip was fantastic from those that hosted us," Mr Matthews added.
At the drop off, one of the fire appliances was adorned with notes of support for the people of Ukraine handwritten by schoolchildren from across the UK.
On Thursday, after delivering the donations close to the Ukrainian border, the group made the journey back home.
Mr Matthews said: "We wanted to help out, it was a long journey but it was worth it."
