Rebecca Steer: Murder appearance over woman killed in Oswestry hit-and-run
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car.
Rebecca Steer was struck when the vehicle mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday.
Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road in Oswestry, also faced a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent at Birmingham Crown Court.
He spoke only to confirm his name and ask when he will next appear.
Ms Steer, who was an undergraduate at Liverpool John Moores University, was described as "a budding talent and admirable young woman".
She had been studying criminal justice at the university and staff said she was "an exceptional student" who held ambitions to become a police officer.
Ms Steer, from Llanymynech, which straddles the England-Wales border about six miles (10km) from Oswestry, was struck on Willow Street and died in hospital a short while later.
A second pedestrian was also hit by the car but was later discharged from hospital.
Mr McHugh appeared via video link from HMP Hewell near Redditch in Worcestershire and was remanded in custody.
He faces a further two charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.
A provisional trial date of 11 April 2023 at Stafford Crown Court was set.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk