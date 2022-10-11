Harry Takhar: Son asks public to 'return favour' over missing dad
The son of a missing charity fundraiser says he hopes the public will "return the favour" of his father's giving nature by staying vigilant for his whereabouts.
A search continues over hundreds of acres of woodland for Harjinder Takhar, known as Harry, who went missing more than a week ago.
He was on a trip with his family to walk their dogs in Telford when he unexpectedly exited the car.
Det Insp Jo Whitehead from West Mercia Police said she had "never known a missing person case quite like this".
He "literally disappeared without trace," she said.
The 58-year-old, from Dawley, Shropshire, went missing near Stirchley Lane in Telford.
Mr Takhar's wife Ran said the family was "so, so worried" for his welfare.
She said her husband had been very anxious in the days before his disappearance and could have suffered a panic attack before running off.
He disappeared on 2 October when he entered woodland.
More than 30 people have since been out looking for him but no new sightings have been reported.
One of Mr Takhar's sons, Callum, said: "Because my dad has always been an individual to give back and the first person there to help anybody, we're just asking the public to return the favour and help us with this investigation."
Locals are being urged to check CCTV and dash cam footage
