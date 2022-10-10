Shropshire hospital jobs drive to 'better our services'
A mental health hospital is recruiting 40 full-time staff so it can "develop and better" its services.
The Redwoods Centre, Shrewsbury, is looking for a range of roles, from nurses to healthcare support staff.
A jobs fair will be held on Monday at Shrewsbury Town Football Club between 10:00 and 16:00 BST.
"We've done a lot of work on the wards to increase the staffing structures to provide better care to our patients," Adam Chambers, modern matron, said.
"This is not really to fill empty vacancies that we have, this is to develop our services into better services," he explained.
He added the hospital was not necessarily looking for healthcare professionals with mental health experience, as "training can be provided".
The Redwoods Centre is an NHS mental health facility which has five wards; three acute adult wards and two older adult wards, one of which specialises in people with dementia.
The centre looks after people with illnesses including depression, psychosis, and bi polar disorders. People are also brought into the centre by police.
"We allocate a bed based on the needs of that individual," Mr Chambers said.
