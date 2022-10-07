Search continues for missing father
Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October.
Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford.
Det Insp Jo Whitehead said more than 30 people had been involved in the search and had used canoes with sonar equipment to probe nearby lakes.
She said it was unusual to have had no sightings after five days.
"Usually, particularly after this length of time, we would have had some confirmed sightings, or we'd have had some positive information which would help us forward our inquiries and move on," she said.
She added conditions were "tough" for her team which had been searching "a lot of dense woodland", in heavy rain at times, with the evenings getting darker.
Mr Takhar's wife Ran said he had been very anxious and had struggled to sleep in the days before his disappearance.
She said they had been out in their car when he suffered what she believed was a panic attack and ran off unexpectedly.
She said she thought he could be heading for their former home in the Smethwick area.
Mrs Takhar said her husband was a well-respected member of the community and had a lot of friends looking for him in Telford and in Smethwick.
One of Mr Takhar's sons, Callum, said: "We feel as though he will come back, but we just need the public's help."
