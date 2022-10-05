Telford woman jailed for Macmillan Cancer Support fraud
- Published
A woman who kept money meant for Macmillan Cancer Support has been jailed for fraud.
Annette Wilcox attended rallies and car boot sales where she purported to be raising funds for the charity, it said.
After a member of the public raised concerns, Macmillan found Wilcox, 60, had kept a minimum of £5,000 that she collected in donations.
At Shrewsbury Crown Court, Wilcox, of Ardern Avenue in Telford, was jailed for one year.
She had previously admitted two counts of fraud by false representation at a hearing on 16 June.
The charity brought the case against Wilcox in a private prosecution and said her offending dated back to 2015.
"It is of utmost importance that the public have confidence that the money they raise and donate is going to help people living with cancer, and we will continue to take action against any wrongdoing," said Macmillan's counter fraud manager, Bob Browell.
"We welcome [Wednesday's] sentencing and hope it serves as a reminder that incidents of fraud, although rare, are taken extremely seriously."