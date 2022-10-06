Shropshire homes to showcase energy efficiency
Homeowners are opening their doors to showcase the work they have had done to make them more energy efficient.
The Shropshire Green Doors project, organised by charity Marches Energy Agency, gets under way on 8 October.
Homes in Ludlow, Whitchurch, Ellesmere, Bridgnorth, Bishops Castle and Shrewsbury will take part.
Rebecca Hughes from the charity said it was an opportunity for people to "ask questions".
"A few of [the participating homes] have big insulation works that they have had done; there are lighting systems and electrical appliances," Ms Hughes said.
She added some of the properties ran on renewable energy such as solar panels, biomass systems and air source heat pumps.
Dave Green, a homeowner taking part in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, is showcasing the air source heat pump at his 1930s semi-detached, ex-council house.
The pump sits on the outside of the home, sucking in air to pass over special tubes that produce heat indoors.
Mr Green said he replaced his 10-year-old gas boiler with the pump in 2021 because the boiler was "already costing me £300 a year to keep it maintained".
He said the pump cost him £9,000, towards which he received a £5,000 government grant.
Over the 25 years Mr Green has lived in his house, he has also fitted solar panels, changed the gas cooker to an electric hob and got rid of the gas fire to make his home completely electric.
He has also insulated the cavities of the house under wooden floors and in the loft.
Being completely gas free, Mr Green said his bills were "very reasonable" but he was still being affected by rising energy costs.
"My actual energy use is relatively low, I was paying just over £50 a month on fuel bills - on this current cap I am paying around £85," he said.
Ms Hughes said anyone could visit the participating homes but they should check for times on the Marches Energy Agency website.