Horse racing at Ludlow called off due to dry ground
The first fixture of the season at Ludlow Racecourse has been cancelled because the ground is too dry.
A course inspection, also attended by the British Horseracing Authority, judged the terrain to be unsafe after a lack of rainfall.
Water conservation restrictions also mean the Shropshire course's reservoir cannot be refilled.
Course clerk Simon Sherwood said it was disappointing but he wanted to avoid potential injuries.
"At Ludlow we are on gravel so that often is more of a challenge, especially when you haven't had the rainfall," he said.
"We're dependent on filling [the reservoir] up by the rivers and there is understandably at the moment water conversation... so we can't actually replenish our stocks."
He was optimistic a meeting on 20 October would go ahead, he added.
Pre-bought tickets will be refunded, he said.
