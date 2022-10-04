Search for Telford's unclaimed EuroMillions winning ticket
The holder of a EuroMillions ticket worth £1m has just over one month to claim their prize.
Lottery operator,Camelot, said the ticket was bought for the draw in Telford on 10 May and the missing ticket has the code MKLC 24921.
It has advised people in the area to check their tickets using the national lottery app, the website or by going into a store selling the tickets.
Money from unclaimed tickets is given to lottery-funded projects.
Camelot's Senior Winners' Advisor, Andy Carter, said: "This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there."
The ticket must be claimed by 6 November.
