New powers to issue £100 dog mess fines in Telford
A local council now has new powers to hand dog owners and walkers £100 fines for not picking up their animals' mess.
Telford and Wrekin Council will be able to do this through a public space protection order which is now in effect.
The council said where "an education first approach doesn't work", it would be able to issue the fine.
Mother and local dog walker Joanne said she was glad new powers had been agreed as it was about "health and safety".
She added as a mum, having to clean up dog mess her children had stepped in was unhygienic.
Deputy leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, Richard Overton, said: "We would all hope that our public spaces are areas accessible to everyone."
A number of public spaces across the borough already provide free dog bags.
'A bad name'
Adam, who was out walking his dog Luna in Bowring Park, Wellington, said he "fully endorsed" the new powers.
"The minority give dog walkers a bad name... I always challenge people when I see them and if they say they haven't got a bag I always carry loads on me," he said.
The council will also introduce stricter powers around people who do not carry dog bags and around dogs being allowed into gated areas such as children's play parks.
More than 1,000 people responded to the council's public consultation on the matter in 2021 and it was finalised in May 2022.