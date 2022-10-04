Public meeting over controversial Shrewsbury health hub plans
Health bosses are to face residents over plans to move six Shrewsbury GP surgeries into a "super hub".
The hub would offer a range of services provided by the NHS, council, voluntary and community organisations.
But protests are expected over fears about access and transport to the new site, which could open in July 2025.
A public meeting on Tuesday about the proposed new health and wellbeing hub has been moved into one of the town's biggest churches due to demand.
The six surgeries which would move, Claremont Bank, Marysville, South Hermitage, Marden, The Beeches and Belvidere, range between 2.6 miles (4.2km) and 0.8 miles (1.3km) from the favoured site, in Meole Brace.
Councillor Kate Halliday, chair of a Shrewsbury Town Council working group formed to scrutinise the plans, said up to 300 people were expected at the meeting.
"We've been very pleased with the response, which shows how strongly people feel about these plans," she said.
'People are worried'
"I think there are a number of concerns around this. Residents are worried about how they will be able to get to see their GP, particularly those who don't drive and rely on public transport.
"People are also very worried that they are going to lose their relationship with their GP.
"Residents don't really feel like they've been given a chance to have their say so hopefully this meeting will help."
She said she hoped there would still be "room for manoeuvre" around the proposals - with other options considered that included some existing GP surgeries being expanded.
The meeting will take place at St Chad's Church, St Chad's Terrace, from 18:00 BST and will be attended by representatives of the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System.
