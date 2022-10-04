Cost of living: Shifnal church to be warm space
A vicar says his church will be a "warm and open" space for those concerned about rising energy costs at home this winter.
Reverend Chris Thorpe said St Andrew's in Shifnal, Shropshire, would open from 10:00 to 16:00 on week days for at least three months from November.
It is working with Shifnal Town Council and other churches to open up buildings in the area as warm spaces.
Similar "warm bank" schemes are being set up around the country.
Mr Thorpe said volunteers had come forward to be at the venues which would "help with the cost of living crisis".
He said the church was "really aware" that many people were worse off this year.
"A lot of people in our community are just managing and I think as a church our purpose is to serve the community and I believe it is a place of welcome," he said.
"So we will be warm and open and will welcome people."
Mr Thorpe said the church would be serving soup, tea and coffee and holding "lots of interesting" activities such as "silver surfers" provision, to help people with their internet skills.
He added people could bring activities to share with others and he also encouraged those working from home to visit the Church Street premises, adding it had good internet access.
Trinity Methodist Church and the library are among other locations taking part.
The government says more than eight million people will get a payment of £324 in November as part of measures to help low income households with food and energy prices.