Make a Difference awards celebrate community heroes
- Published
A "tinkerer" who fixed and gave away more than 500 bicycles to people in his local area was among the winners of BBC Shropshire's Make a Difference awards.
Colin Davies from Telford was chosen in one of eight categories which included carers, volunteers, good neighbours, key workers and community groups.
The winners were chosen from 32 finalists who attended an event at the Anstice Memorial Hall in Telford.
BBC Make a Difference was set up during Covid to help people in need.
Mr Davies, from St Georges in Telford, won in the volunteer category after fixing up discarded and donated bikes over the course of 18 months.
He said it was "all about making cycling accessible to everyone" and added: "Fixing bikes has been forgotten, so we've got to get kids back out there on bikes."
"I love getting my hands dirty and tinkering," he said.
Jackie and Martyn Weller, from Shifnal, were given the good neighbour award for checking in on their neighbours every day.
Jackie makes cakes every week for her neighbours and Martyn cuts lawns and takes people to hospital appointments.
Martyn said: "People ask why can't you slow down but we can't because we just love it."
The Key Worker award was given to catering manager Jacob Perry from the Wrekin Housing Trust.
As well as delivering hot food to retirement complexes, he dressed up in costumes to cheer up the residents and painted faces on the plates to make people smile.
The environmental award went to the eco-committee at Hollinswood Primary School in Telford, which has tried to raise awareness of environmental issues, reduce school food waste and organise litter picks, among other activities.
David Riffel, from Ruyton XI Towns, was chosen as the winner of the carer award for looking after his wife Sandy, who has motor neurone disease.
The fundraiser award went to the Rowlands family from Ellesmere who have dressed up in inflatable costumes to cheer people up and collect money for good causes.
The together award was for an individual or group of people who create real change by breaking down barriers and bringing people together from different walks of life for a common cause.
It was given to Shropshire Supports Refugees, which has been helping refugees start new lives in the county for six years.
Chief executive officer Amanda Jones said it was impossible to take away their trauma and grief but they tried to minimise it.
"A lot of hugging goes on around here," she said.
The Sutton Hill Community Trust received the community group award for supporting local people with activities, debt and homelessness advice and for running groups for veterans and children.
Manger Terry Yarnall said: "We're more than just activities, we try to provide whatever the community needs."