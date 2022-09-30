Telford murder probe dropped as man dies of natural causes
A man whose body was found in a house died of natural causes, West Mercia Police have said.
Officers were called to Radnor Court, Leegomery, Telford, on Wednesday.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death but has been released without charge and will face no further action.
Det Insp Jo Whitehead thanked residents and people in the community who helped them with their investigations.
"It is crucial that officers explore all possible lines of enquiry when faced with a potentially suspicious or unexplained death," she said.
"Our thoughts remain with the family at this sad time."
