Cost of living: 'We have to buy the oil or we will freeze'
- Published
A man without access to mains gas says he has no other alternative but to stomach the rising cost of heating oil or he will freeze.
Ian Fletcher, from Welshampton, Shropshire, is one of 74,000 people in the Midlands who have to use oil to keep their homes warm.
The government has said householders living off the gas grid will receive a payment of £100.
However, campaigners say more support is needed.
"We have no other alternative, we have to buy the oil or we freeze and can't cook," the 76-year-old said.
He receives a discount through a community bulk buying scheme, but has still reported the price soaring from 63p to 91p per litre.
In a bid to be as energy efficient as possible and cut spending on energy bills, he has installed solar panels and exterior cladding insulation on his house.
Data collected by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that about 74,000 homes in the Midlands are not connected to a mains gas supply, 23,000 of which are in Shropshire.
Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a typical household energy bill will be capped at £2,500 annually until 2024.
However, this does not apply to those who use heating oil, those who have communal heating schemes, and people in mobile home parks.
Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, has been campaigning for more financial help for families in rural areas.
"We would like to see the energy price cap extended to people who are off grid and we'd like to see this paid for with a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies," Ms Morgan said.
