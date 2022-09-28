Bond bike up for auction in Severn Hospice fundraiser
A motorbike used in the latest James Bond film is to go under the hammer later to raise money for a hospice.
Severn Hospice in Shropshire was shocked to be named as the beneficiary of the sale by actor Daniel Craig.
The Bond star has family ties to the county but the charity said the donation came totally out of the blue.
The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE, recognisable from No Time to Die, carries a guide price of between £20,000-£30,000.
The sale forms part of a Christie's auction marking 60 years of the series.
The auction features vehicles, watches, costumes and other props representing each of the six actors to have played Bond.
Each lot will be sold to benefit a charity chosen personally by the respective actors or their estates.
Severn Hospice, which has sites in Wellington and Telford, said it was "so kind and unexpected" to have been chosen by Craig.
The live auction is due to begin at 19:00 BST.
