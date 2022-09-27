DVSA 'stalling' over Whitchurch driving test base
An MP says the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has "stalled more than any learner driver" over proposals for a town's new test base.
Helen Morgan, member for North Shropshire, said she had learned the DVSA had not moved forward with an offer to use Whitchurch Civic Centre.
The Liberal Democrat added the DVSA, which shut a base in the spring, had refused to attend a meeting with her.
The DVSA said it was considering a number of factors.
Mrs Morgan said Whitchurch's previous driving test centre was shut as a cost-saving measure and the town council soon offered the civic centre as a free alternative.
But, the MP stated, she had learned the agency had not progressed with the suggestion that was made five months ago.
She said: "The DVSA have left me exasperated. They've stalled more than any learner driver over the past five months.
"Every time I contact the DVSA, they cite a vague reason for the delay that does not make sense and now they are refusing to meet to explain why they have failed to carry out a full site assessment.
"The pathway forward is clear but despite repeated reminders from me and the full co-operation of the town council, the DVSA has still failed to make progress."
An agency spokesperson said there were "still a number of factors that need to be resolved" before it could use the civic centre for driving tests.
They added: "This includes inquiries about a change of use planning application. We're very sorry that this is taking longer than anticipated.
"The number of tests in the local area have remained the same."
The DVSA said the test centre closest to Whitchurch was in Crewe, 14 miles (23km) from the closed site.
No tests had been cancelled or lost as a result of the changes, as driving examiners would be re-deployed, it said, to other surrounding centres, with the agency still providing the same number of tests as it had previously.
There had been no job losses as a result of the closure, the DVSA said.
