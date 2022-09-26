Home Bargains basement flood prompts Oswestry power cuts

Water being pumpedShropshire Fire Service
Firefighters were called to the scene in the early hours of Monday

Hundreds of homes have been left without power after an electrical substation flooded under Home Bargains.

Firefighters were called to pump up to five feet (1.5m) of water from the store basement on Willow Street in Oswestry, Shropshire, in the early hours.

It caused outages on Bailey Street, Arthur Street and surrounding areas, said Scottish Power.

Supplies to a number of customers have been restored, the company added.

But repairs were taking "longer than expected", it said.

Shropshire Fire Service
About five feet of water affected the electrical substation, said the fire service

Scottish Power said it hoped all customers would be reconnected by 18:00 BST.

Oswestry Library was among those sites to be affected.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The company apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics