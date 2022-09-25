Woman leaves £30k in will for new wildlife hub in Shropshire
A new wildlife hub for children with disabilities has opened, built from funds a woman left in her will.
Olwen McPherson gave £30,000 to the Dorothy Clive Garden in Market Drayton, Shropshire, to build the hub for children to connect with wildlife.
Ms McPherson was the founder of The AbleChild Trust, a charity that helps children with disabilities.
Kathryn Robey, curator at the gardens, said she "left various amounts for the good of children".
Ms McPherson's sister, Linda Allbutt, said her sister - who died five years ago after being diagnosed with cancer - had left "a big legacy" to her charity.
Ms Allbutt added the hub would provide a place for the children from the AbleChild Trust, which was established in 2007.
"As children, we always used to go to the Dorothy Clive Gardens as children," Ms Allbutt said.
"This is the result of a lot of hard work, a lot of working together and I just think it is amazing," she added.
The hub will have room for classroom-based learning, as well as space for people to come and watch the wildlife flourish in the gardens.
"We also have birdboxes with cameras in, so hopefully next year we will be able to livestream," Ms Robey said.
