Oswestry chip shop owner cautious over energy support package
A fish and chip shop owner who saw his costs increase by £30,000 is feeling cautious about the government's energy support package.
Harry Haralambous, who runs Salop Fish bar in Oswestry, welcomed the government's promise to fix wholesale gas and electricity prices for firms for six months from 1 October.
But he said he wanted to see what the energy companies add on.
Mr Haralambous is also worried what might happen after the six months.
He said: It's given us a little bit of breathing space, but I don't know what happens after that."
He feared he could be "back to square one" once the support ends.
Mr Haralambous has run the restaurant for 25 years and recently had to increase the cost of fish and chips from £6.40 to £7.50, after rises in energy prices left him facing a bill of £39,000 per annum.
He said other costs, including the price of fish, have also risen.
It is understood the government scheme will be reviewed after three months, with an option to extend support for "vulnerable businesses" - but it is not known what sectors come under that category.
Wholesale prices, which are what suppliers pay for energy in bulk before they distribute it to customers, are expected to be fixed for all non-domestic energy customers at £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas.
Mr Haralambous said the announcement had been "a bit vague" and that he would be a better position to assess its impact "once the energy companies have added their bit to it".
He called for help with VAT for businesses in the upcoming mini-budget and said: "I think that will help hospitality a great deal."
