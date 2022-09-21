Ludlow charity calls for litter picker teams to help hedgehogs
- Published
A Shropshire charity has launched a two-month litter picking campaign to help protect hedgehogs.
The British Hedgehog Preservation Society, based at Ludlow, is calling for schools, colleges and universities to sign up as teams.
The charity funds the annual Big Hog Friendly Litter Pick Challenge, where groups compete to collect rubbish.
Chief executive, Fay Vass, said plastic bags and crisp packets can be very dangerous for hedgehogs.
"More than two million pieces of litter are dropped in the UK every single day and hedgehogs and other wildlife can get tangled up in it and mistake it for food and nesting material," the charity said.
Last year, more than 1,000 volunteers took part and collected almost 800 bags of rubbish.
The campaign will run until 30 November and members of the public, families and friends can help collect rubbish towards each team's "trash total".
The teams who collect the most rubbish will get hedgehog houses to install in schools or campuses.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk