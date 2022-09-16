Bond star Daniel Craig shocks Shropshire hospice with bike gesture
A Shropshire charity has been left shaken and perhaps even a little stirred after James Bond star Daniel Craig chose them to benefit from the sale of scree-used 007 memorabilia.
The actor, who has family ties to the county, selected Severn Hospice to receive funds generated by the auction of a motorbike from No Time to Die.
The charity said it came completely out of the blue.
The sale forms part of a Christie's auction marking 60 years of the series.
The auction on 28 September is set to feature vehicles, watches, costumes and other props representing each of the six actors to have played Bond.
Each lot will be sold to benefit a charity chosen personally by the respective actors or their estates.
The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE carries a guide price of £20,000 to £30,000.
"It was so kind and unexpected of Daniel Craig to think of us in this way," Severn Hospice director of income generation Tracie Harrison said.
She added: "The hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on care and we are always so grateful for the generosity of our supporters in helping us do that every day.
"All the care we provide is free but our costs are continually rising, especially at the moment, so every donation now is especially welcome."
The hospice has sites in Wellington and Telford.