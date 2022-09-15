Dalian Atkinson: Ex-footballer fell 'as if he had passed out'
- Published
A police officer charged with assault struck a former footballer "two or three times" with her baton after he fell to the ground, a court heard.
PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 32, denies "lashing out" at former Aston Villa striker Dalian Atkinson when he no longer posed a threat.
The 48-year-old died after the stand-off with Ms Bettley-Smith and colleague Benjamin Monk in Telford in 2016.
Monk was convicted of manslaughter last year.
Ms Bettley-Smith's trial heard on Thursday she had struck Mr Atkinson near his father's home on Meadow Close, despite him seeming as if he had "passed out".
The jury at Birmingham Crown Court was previously told the former footballer had been in a disturbed mental state at the time - claiming to be "the messiah" - thought to be as a result of a build-up of toxins caused by kidney failure.
Giving evidence for the prosecution, witness Victor Swinburne said Mr Atkinson had appeared "arrogant, not necessarily aggressive" in the early hours of 15 August.
"I heard a crackling noise and assumed that it did sound like a Taser," he told the trial.
"The gentleman said '10,000 volts is nothing to me' or something to that effect, swept his arm across his chest - I would think to remove the electrodes."
Mr Swinburne said he could see the West Mercia Police officers were scared and "backing away" from Mr Atkinson, who also played for Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.
"He was tasered again and he went down... as if somebody has passed out," Mr Swinburne told the court.
"As soon as he went down, the male officer went in first and gave him some kicks to the torso, and then the female officer afterwards went in.
"She shielded my view of the gentleman, however I could see she struck the baton two or three times."
Prosecutors allege that while Ms Bettley-Smith's actions did not contribute to his death, she caused Mr Atkinson actual bodily harm.
They claim the former striker posed no threat, and Mr Swinburne told jurors he "never saw him move once he had fallen", but admitted he had "limited visibility".
Ms Bettley-Smith denies assault, claiming she acted lawfully while trying to protect others.
The trial continues.
