Shrewsbury veteran 'amazed' by birthday message from Queen
An army veteran from Shrewsbury has recalled the emotional moment he received a message from the Queen wishing him happy birthday.
Five months before her death, 97-year-old Roger Jones was "amazed" to see correspondence addressed to him bearing the Royal emblem.
He had written to the monarch in March after becoming worried about her health when she tested positive for Covid-19.
However, he was not expecting a reply.
The former World War Two tank driver said he had reached out to express his concern following his own battle with the virus.
"I thought she must have been suffering the same way I was, so I wrote a letter," explained the Coldstream Guards veteran whom after the War went on to become a police officer.
To his surprise, a month later, as he celebrated his birthday at Bowbrook Care Home in Shrewsbury, he received a reply from the Royal Household.
The letter was dated 21 April and read: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for the message you sent on the occasion of her Majesty's 96th birthday.
"The Queen hopes that you enjoy celebrating your own special day on 23 April."
Upon hearing the news of the Queen's death on 8 September, Mr Jones said: "I started crying, I couldn't help myself".