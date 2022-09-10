Ex-serviceman turned reverend speaks about admiration for Queen
A man who swapped the armed forces for a career in the Church has said the Queen was an inspiring leader in both walks of life.
Reverend Kelvin Price will lead a prayer service on Saturday at St Laurence's Church in Ludlow.
"When you have a lead figure as the Queen, you rally round that figure," he said.
The service at St Laurence's will be held at 18:00 BST and the church has also opened a book of condolence.
It has also invited people to lay flowers in the garden outside.
Rev Price served as an infantryman in the Royal Green Jackets and The Rifles.
Although he never met the Queen, she was the head of his regiment and he said pictures of her were everywhere.
He said the constant travelling and representing of her country during the Queen's 70-year reign "must have been exhausting".
"When we look around the world where it seems that leading figures in many ways let people down in their promises or their oaths, that's something the Queen just never did," he said.
