Energy bills: Mother's fears over disabled son's equipment costs
A woman whose son relies on vital equipment to survive says she cannot sleep because of fears over rising energy bills.
Joanne Smith, from Shropshire, who saw her last monthly bill rise by £140, knows she must cut back.
But she said she will not turn off son Rhys's "lifesaving machines that are going to keep him safe and well".
Rhys has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, epilepsy, dystonia, scoliosis and respiratory issues.
Ms Smith has called for the government to support everyone, including working families such as hers.
Liz Truss, the new prime minister, is unveiling plans to limit energy bill rises and is expected to borrow at least £100bn to pay for it.
Ms Smith's son is also not able to speak and is tube-fed, relying on a range of equipment in his room, including a hoist, oxygen supply and a power-assisted chair.
"We are going to have to look at ways of cutting back, but my son's equipment is not going to be one of them," she said.
"I cannot decide that you cannot have oxygen tonight, we cannot power your chair up, we cannot use your suction machine tonight."
Typical household energy bills could be capped at around £2,500 a year, with firms also likely to get some relief.
Ms Smith called for "fairness" in the support offered by the government, and said: "Just because we're working, doesn't mean we're any better off than anybody else."
Her son receives Personal Independent Payment and Universal Credit, but Ms Smith and Rhys's stepfather do not receive anything because they work full time.
She said: "Me and my partner physically cannot work any more hours and it seems the more you work, the more tax you pay, we can't claim any extra benefits, we just can't seem to win."
Ms Smith also said there is less support for adults with disabilities, like Rhys, than for children.
She works for a charity that supports disabled children in Telford and said she knows of other families in difficulty with rising bills.
