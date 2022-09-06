Shrewsbury: Woman scraps house sale after bomb discovery
A Shrewsbury woman has scrapped the sale of her home in Copthorne after a series of unexploded bomb discoveries just metres away.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were called to the Bellway housing development on Monday, following the discovery of a World War Two device.
It is believed to be the fourth explosives finding at the former army barracks near Eardley Close.
Bomb disposal expert, Andrew Lane, has said residents should not be worried.
Kathryn Lloyd, who lives near the scene, told BBC Radio Shropshire she had now taken her house off the market due to the recent incidents.
"When I heard the controlled explosion I ripped the For Sale sign out and put those plans on hold because it is affecting other people," she said.
"At first I was a little shocked but then I wasn't surprised because of the nature of the site."
In July, after the first device was found, developer Bellway scanned all gardens on and near the site to a depth of 75cm, with no explosives found.
More than 200 homes are being built on the estate, which closed as a Ministry of Defence (MoD) base in 2012.
Brimstone Site Investigations, a company stationed on site to actively look to more unexploded devices, believes the bombs are British 3-inch mortars from World War Two.
The firm says the explosive devices, each more than a metre long, were part of a cluster of bombs fired in a training exercise that got stuck in soft earth after not exploding on impact.
Mr Lane, the company's operations manager said: "Everyone believes if they hit the mortar it would function and detonate, which is not the case.
"These items are being found in the correct way with the correct methodologies for our industry and removed safely so there will not be anything left in situ after we have finished."
