Business development planned for former Shrewsbury pitch and putt
Plans have been submitted for a mixed-use business development and care home on a former pitch and putt site.
The proposals for the former Meole Brace Pitch and Putt in Shrewsbury include eight new business units.
Shropshire Council said the development could include food and beverage outlets, leisure facilities as well as some retail units.
It had previously agreed to sell the site to a developer, but agreed to revise that decision last year.
After years of declining use, the council said its cabinet had agreed to sell the 3.9 acre (15,782 sqm) site to a developer in March 2017.
However, when changing market conditions and the Covid-19 pandemic meant the sale would not have generated the anticipated income, it agreed to revise its decision.
The plans for the site have been submitted by Cordwell Leisure Development on behalf of Shropshire Council, who have been appointed as development managers.
The authority said negotiations with prospective tenants had already started.
Subject to planning permission, it added, it hopes the site would be constructed by November 2023 with the development in operation from April 2024.
