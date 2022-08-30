Vote on £13m swimming pool plans for Whitchurch
Plans for a new swimming pool and leisure centre are set to go before councillors.
A report for Shropshire Council's cabinet on 7 September will ask members to approve proposals for new £13.1m facilities in Whitchurch.
It comes, the authority says, after eight weeks of public consultation that has shown "overwhelming support" for the plans.
The town's existing facilities have been closed since March 2020.
The authority said a new centre would be the most viable and cost-effective way to replace the current offering, after investigations into a leak revealed significant defects within the swimming pool.
A new swimming centre would feature a six-lane, 25m pool with a movable floor, a fitness suite, function rooms and café.Cecilia Motley, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said the authority was "keen" to open the centre by 2025."There has been a swell of public support in response to our consultation and we are determined to make our vision a reality as soon as we are able," she said.
Shropshire Council's leader, Lezley Picton said it hopes to get the work underway as soon as possible.
