Bridgnorth Library launches free school uniform bank
- Published
A library has launched a free school uniform bank to ease pressures on parents ahead of the new school term.
Bridgnorth Library in Shropshire teamed up with local councillors and Love Bridgnorth, the community campaign, to collect and donate items to families.
Clothes include blazers, jumpers, dresses and trousers for the schools in the town.
Emma Spenser from the library said the clothes were "pre-loved and ready to be re-loved".
The clothes bank is open Monday to Saturday during library opening times. It will continue for the rest of August and September.
Schools include Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth Endowed School, St Leonards C Of E Primary School and St John's Catholic Primary School.
"We don't ask any questions at all, we are all here to help each other out," Ms Spenser said.
She added the uniforms were in "great condition" and if anyone was willing to donate, they needed to make sure items were washed and folded.
