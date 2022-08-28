Telford: Balloon 'night glow' cancelled over safety fears
- Published
A popular night display at a hot air balloon festival has been cancelled over crowds safety fears.
Night glow, where hot air balloons are illuminated against the night sky, is a highlight of Telford Balloon Fiesta.
But police officers advised Telford and Wrekin Council to cancel it on Saturday after the free festival reached capacity and others wanted to get in.
The council's events team said people were "breaching" security and giving workers "a hard time".
It was cancelled just before 20:00 BST, about an hour before it was due to start.
Earlier, police in Telford tweeted the festival was at capacity and "at this time they are not letting people into the arena".
About 9,000 people attended the second day of the festival at Telford Town Park and several thousand others were reported to be outside the area by the evening.
Psyche Hudson from the council's events team said the cancellation, which had also been advised by other emergency services, was "extremely disappointing".
"It was the most difficult decision for me to make, but I had to make that call given that advice because it is just in the interests of public safety.
"We just could not go ahead. There's just too many people," she said.
The event was cancelled but it is understood there was a delay in the crowd dispersing.
"The police said they basically didn't have the resource to manage what was going on out there," Ms Hudson said adding that she was left with no choice but to cancel.
She said some children and adults were starting to get lost in the crowds, unable to locate their families and friends, and the situation was only likely to get worse after dark.
She said until that point it had been a "fantastic day in the park" and she hoped people would attend Sunday's events, which include a carnival parade and planned balloon launches.
