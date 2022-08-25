Homes evacuated over unexploded device in Pontesbury
- Published
A dozen homes were evacuated in a Shropshire town after emergency crews were called to reports of unexploded ordnance.
A 100m (3328ft) cordon was set up on a section of Minsterley Road, Pontesbury in Shrewsbury, West Mercia Police said at 18:00 BST.
That led to about 12 properties being evacuated before residents were allowed to return about 21:00 BST.
A controlled explosion was carried out by an explosive ordnance disposal team.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were initially called to deal with a hazardous material at about 16:00 BST which also led to the closure of the A488 through Pontesbury.
Members of the public were advised to keep windows and doors shut and avoid the area, the fire service added.
The area was made safe following the disposal of the device, but a police presence may remain overnight, a police spokesperson said.
