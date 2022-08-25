Shropshire health service critical incident stood down
The critical incident that was called over Shropshire's under-pressure hospitals and health services has been stood down.
Health chiefs said "swift, extraordinary actions" by staff had had a major impact.
Waiting times for ambulances have reduced and hospital bed admissions and discharges have improved significantly, bosses said.
However, front-line staff remain under "significant pressure".
"Members of the public will continue to be asked to use services wisely to ensure those patients with the greatest need can access care and support," a statement from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System said.
"We are grateful to everyone who has taken steps to help relieve the pressure, and we would like to thank our incredible teams across the health and social care sector for their efforts in keeping the public safe."
People are asked to only call 999 or attend A&E for genuine emergencies, and make use of the NHS 111 helpline for advice.
They are encouraged to use minor injury units at Bridgnorth Community Hospital; Ludlow Community Hospital; Oswestry Health Centre; and Whitchurch Community Hospital.
