Businesses hope for Shrewsbury Folk Festival boost
- Published
Business owners say they are hoping for a boost in visitors due to an annual music event.
Shrewsbury Folk Festival will be held in the town from Friday until Monday.
About 7,000 people are expected to attend and businesses welcome a potential boost.
Sponsorship manager Alison James said it was estimated the festival brought in about £1m a year to the economies of Shrewsbury and surrounding areas.
This year will see fringe events return to the town centre after absences in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Morris and dance teams to perform at The Square, Pride Hill and outside St Mary's Church, plus town centre pubs on Saturday and Sunday.
A free shuttle bus is also set to transport attendees from the festival site at the West Mid Showground on Berwick Road and into the town centre.
Michelle Gilchrist, who runs Wyle Cop-based lifestyle store White Lotus Living, said the festival was an important event for traders.
"We undoubtedly see a spike in visitors during the festival weekend, thanks to the free bus encouraging people to come and discover what the town has to offer," she said.
"We've also had people visiting during the year who say they discovered Shrewsbury thanks to the festival and come back for the weekend so it has a knock-on effect all year round."
