Shropshire Council 'sorry' for noisy Shrewsbury bypass works
- Published
Residents complaining of "horrendous" and "non-stop noise" from work on a new £80m road have received an apology from the council.
Shropshire Council admitted there had been an "oversight" in not letting people near Shelton Rough know about the disruption caused by its work.
In a letter, the authority said "given the level of noise" they should have alerted householders in advance.
The road will link northern and western Shrewsbury and be completed by 2024.
Plans for the bypass have proved controversial and attracted hundreds of objections from people living nearby.
'Nowhere to escape'
Residents have complained of "weeks of non-stop noise and vibrations" during the council's initial investigation work, according to campaign group, Better Shrewsbury Transport.
Will Read, whose house borders Shelton Rough, said: "The noise has been horrendous, so bad that it's been impossible to even sit in the garden without getting a headache."
Emma Bullard from the group, which is opposed to the North West Relief Road, said the work had been disruptive.
"With the nearby housing development in Bicton Heath currently under construction, it means that there is nowhere for local families to escape for some peace and quiet," she added.
In the letter seen by the BBC, Matt Johnson, for Shropshire Council, admitted to the oversight and apologised, adding that while quieter percussion drills had been used for previous ground investigation works, the latest one uses a noisier sonic rig.
The council said it had made changes, including not starting drilling work before 08:00 and warning residents of weekend work.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk