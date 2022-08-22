Camp Bestival Shropshire organisers hail event a success

Camp Bestival's first event in Shropshire has been hailed a huge success by organisers, with plans for next year's festival in the pipeline.

Thousands descended on Weston Park for the family festival which saw Fat Boy Slim, Becky Hill and Rag 'n' Bone Man headlining over three nights.

Curators Josie and Rob da Bank said they were "over the moon" by the support they had received.

Tickets for next year's event, on August 17-20, go on sale on Friday.

The Shropshire event - held on the former site of the V Festival - is the second Camp Bestival offering this year, after demand grew amid the success of the Dorset-based original.

Throughout the weekend there was music and activities for people of all ages, including wild swimming, acrobatics, science workshops and work-outs with Mr Motivator.

"We'd like to thank every single family for making the weekend so special from watching you jump in the lake, fall off a paddleboard, lounge in a hot tub, watch the circus in awe, learn a new skill, watch an act you've never heard of and been blown away or fall in love with Fatboy Slim all over again," Rob da Bank said.

"We've received such a warm welcome from all the new faces we've met and have genuinely loved meeting each and every one of you."

Chief executive officer of the Weston Park Foundation Colin Sweeney said the team was "delighted" Camp Bestival had made the historic estate its second home.

"It is brand new to the region and everyone had a truly wonderful time. We are very much looking forward to next year already."

DJ Sara Cox, who hosted a set of 80s hits, said it had been her "favourite Camp Bestival yet".

A selection of pictures from the weekend capture the fun:

Musicians paraded all round the site in their colourful costumes
The mash-up you never knew you needed - Elvana is an Elvis-fronted Nirvana tribute act
Headphones were a must for some of the younger campers
You couldn't miss the family of inflatable pandas
Hundreds took part in the fancy dress competition, judged by Sara Cox
Who's a pretty boy then? It's Fat Boy Slim, dressed as a parrot
Mr Tumble whipped the young crowds up with his enthusiastic renditions of party classics
Sheffield's finest Self Esteem performed on Sunday night
Rag 'n' Bone Man closed the festival before Sunday night's fireworks
What a blast

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

