Future of Shrewsbury church's stained glass windows secured
- Published
The future of a Shrewsbury church's rare stained glass windows has been secured thanks to a £246,883 grant.
St Mary's has suffered a series of thefts and vandal attacks over recent years, causing significant damage.
But the grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund will pay for the windows' repair and restoration.
While it no longer holds regular services, the 900-year-old church hosts events and exhibitions.
The Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) said urgent work would now take place to stabilise, conserve and celebrate the stained glass at the Grade I listed building.
It said the church had "a remarkable collection of internationally-renowned stained glass" dating back as far as the 14th Century.
The organisation said 12 windows would undergo work, including stained glass within the Trinity Chapel.
"This glass is unique in Britain and represents very fine work of a particular period, of which there are few surviving examples worldwide," a CCT statement said.
The CCT added the work would restore delicate paint pigments, stabilise existing paintwork, and repair lead work that had become distorted or deteriorated.
The grant will also help fund an activity programme, focusing on the crafts and history of St Mary's, and pay for a project officer who will work alongside volunteers and staff to deliver the scheme.
Individual donors and fundraising events at the church covered the rest of the £353,000 project costs, the CCT said.
Robert Milton, local community officer at CCT said: "All those associated with St Mary's are thrilled to have received this funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
"It will allow us to repair serious damage to pieces of the stained glass, due to localised heritage crime, and to preserve the exceptional glass collection, considered to be in the top five in the country, for future generations to enjoy."
