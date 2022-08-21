Police appeal after witnesses robbed in Telford while filming fight
A group of witnesses, who filmed a disturbance outside a KFC fast food restaurant in Telford, were attacked and had their phones stolen, police have said.
West Mercia Police officers were called to Trench Lock just off the A442 at about 20:30 BST on Friday.
The force said disorder had broken out between two groups of men before the incident.
Anyone with dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.
