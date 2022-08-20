In pictures: Camp Bestival in Shropshire 2022

Becky Hill and dancers on stageHello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
Singer Becky Hill performing on the main stage

Thousands of people have been enjoying Camp Bestival in Shropshire.

Gok Wan, Becky Hill, Scouting For Girls and Jodie Harsh were among the famous faces to make an appearance.

The festival is being held at Weston Park on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border as a sister event to its usual Dorset home.

It is the first time the festival has been held in the Midlands. Here are some of the most striking images from the action on Friday.

Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
A huge crowd gathered to see Scouting for Girls
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
Gok Wan also took to the stage at Camp Bestival
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
Becky Hill was the headlining act on Friday
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
Revellers enjoying the festival in Weston Park
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
DJ and drag queen Jodie Harsh performed for festival-goers
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
Sports stunt team, Extreme Bikes, also wowed the crowds
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
Festival-goers were entertained by a circus act
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
Camp Bestival has a Bollywood section with podiums, elephant heads, and a lawn bedecked with day beds and silk parasols
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
It is the first time the festival has been held in the Midlands
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
The festival is taking place three weeks after Camp Bestival Dorset
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
Singer Mae Muller took to the stage
Hello Content for Camp Bestival Shropshire
Festival-goers took part in a range of activities including water sports

All photographs subject to copyright

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.