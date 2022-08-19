Fine for Apley fly-tipper linked to Amazon package
A resident has been given a £400 fly-tipping fine after an empty Amazon package found among dumped rubbish was traced back to them.
The waste was left in Bratton Lane off the A442 in the village of Bratton.
Telford and Wrekin Council said a name and address on a package was traced back to a resident in Apley.
The council, which issued a fixed penalty notice, said the fine was reduced to £200 because of early payment.
The rubbish was found by one of its workers and a member of the public.
Richard Overton, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for enforcement, said the case sent a clear message that the authority was "determined to clamp down on fly-tipping".
He said: "The illegal dumping of rubbish has a detrimental impact on the lives of residents.
"It is an eyesore as well as a health hazard, causing unpleasant smells and attracting vermin. It can also create a dangerous environment for children, animals and wildlife."
