Revellers set to enjoy new Camp Bestival event at Weston Park
Thousands of revellers were descending on the first Camp Bestival Shropshire from Thursday.
The event is being held at Weston Park on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border as a "sister" event to its usual Dorset home.
Co-curator Rob da Bank said in October 2021 organisers had been looking to expand their offering to meet demand.
Fat Boy Slim, Rag 'n' Bone Man and Becky Hill are headlining with The Proclaimers, EMF and Heather Small.
The festival is taking place three weeks after Camp Bestival Dorset.
The site used to be the home of the V Festival until Virgin announced in October 2017 it would no longer sponsor the event after 22 years.
Rob da Bank said he picked Weston Park following a recommendation from a friend.
He told BBC Radio Shropshire last year that it was "one of the best festival sites we've ever seen, beautiful trees, beautiful woodlands".
BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox is to host a "no-holds-barred" fancy dress event on Fancy Dress Saturday, as well as people being able to enjoy comedy acts, yoga, stunt motorbike riding, theatre and wellbeing workshops.
